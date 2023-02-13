Mohave County deputies ask public’s help to identify human remains found in Yucca

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies ask for the public’s help identifying human remains found in Yucca in December 2022.

Deputies found what they believe are the remains of a man wrapped inside a tarp in a pile of debris. His identity is still unknown. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was found wearing brown “Durango Rebels” size 11 to 11.5, a dark-colored PFG t-shirt, and blue jeans size 39W and 34L. He also was wearing a silver link-style necklace, silver ring, and silver watch with a metal-style band.

Also found with the victim was a Bic-style lighter with a novelty cell phone cover that said, “Fishing is calling you.” Investigators believe he was between 6 and 6′4″ tall, weighed around 200-220 pounds, and had a tattoo of the name Chase, dated 5/13/--. The last two numbers were illegible. Investigators believe he may have died in his late 40s or early 50s.

Anyone with information about the possible identity of the victim is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and speak to Detective Williams.

