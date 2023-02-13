Man dead after crash closes Pima Road in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a serious crash in Scottsdale that happened Monday morning.

According to Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin, a single-vehicle crash was reported near Pima Road and Downing Olsen, near Loop 101, around 11:30 a.m. Officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that at least two people were inside the car that entered a ditch.

Southbound Pima Road is closed at Hualapai after a serious crash Monday morning. (Arizona's Family)

Police say the woman in the vehicle was helped out by witnesses nearby while the man was reportedly unconscious inside the vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man later died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Southbound Pima Road is closed at Hualapai. Traffic is diverted at the intersection, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Sadly, the driver of the involved vehicle died at the hospital. The roadway will be closed for several hours. The passenger is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/hazCkSfSJr — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.