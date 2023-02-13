Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after crash closes Pima Road in north Scottsdale

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a serious crash in Scottsdale that happened Monday morning.

According to Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin, a single-vehicle crash was reported near Pima Road and Downing Olsen, near Loop 101, around 11:30 a.m. Officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that at least two people were inside the car that entered a ditch.

Southbound Pima Road is closed at Hualapai after a serious crash Monday morning.
Southbound Pima Road is closed at Hualapai after a serious crash Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)

Police say the woman in the vehicle was helped out by witnesses nearby while the man was reportedly unconscious inside the vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man later died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Southbound Pima Road is closed at Hualapai. Traffic is diverted at the intersection, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

The suspected truck is a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red color with a chrome strip across the...
Boy identified after being killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash; suspect on the run
Comedian Sarah Silverman is headed on tour this year, stopping in Phoenix in May.
Sarah Silverman’s 2023 Grow Some Lips tour to stop in Phoenix
Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Mesa Community College for a career-centric program visit.
What to expect from Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Mesa Community College
File photo of spring training in Arizona
Spring training starts Monday in Arizona; brings pitch clocks, shift limits