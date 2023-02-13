PD: Man chasing woman with gun, shot and killed by Avondale officers

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Avondale late Sunday night.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Dysart and Lower Buckeye roads around 11 p.m. Avondale police say they responded to the house for reports of a family fight. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man chasing a woman with a gun. Police confronted the man, and then fired at the man, killing him. It’s unclear if the woman who was being chased was injured.

Investigators are at the scene gathering information as to why the man was chasing the woman and the relationship between the two.

