Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

PD: Man chasing woman with gun, shot and killed by Avondale officers

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Avondale late Sunday night.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Dysart and Lower Buckeye roads around 11 p.m. Avondale police say they responded to the house for reports of a family fight. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man chasing a woman with a gun. Police confronted the man, and then fired at the man, killing him. It’s unclear if the woman who was being chased was injured.

Investigators are at the scene gathering information as to why the man was chasing the woman and the relationship between the two.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits
Tempe wine bar temporarily closed after driver rams into patio
The crash happened just days after the business opened on Feb. 8 as the first Black-owned...
First black-owned wine bar in Arizona temporarily closes after driver rams into building
This week has been one of the busiest times for pedicab drivers.
Pedicab business benefits from massive Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open turnout