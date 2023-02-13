Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested, one hospitalized after standoff with Yavapai County deputies

He was booked on attempted homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement and aggravated...
He was booked on attempted homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement and aggravated assault for domestic violence.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Yavapai County home over the weekend. On Sunday, Yavapai County deputies were called out to a house in Cornville, roughly five miles from Cottonwood. Investigators say someone called 911, saying there was a shooting and one person was shot. Deputies arrived and tried to get the suspect, 59-year-old Kerry Wright, out of the home. However, deputies say Wright refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.

Investigators say the victim was stuck inside and unable to escape because he’d been shot several times. A sergeant and two deputies jumped into action and went inside the home, rescuing the man. He was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in critical condition, and deputies say he’s undergoing surgery for his injuries.

YCSO SWAT team and other investigators arrived at the scene and tried to get Wright to come out. However, Wright refused and told investigators several times he would “shoot it out” with them, deputies said. He then shot once from inside the house, hitting the windshield of a SWAT vehicle. After several hours, Wright eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No deputies or SWAT team members were hurt. He was booked on attempted homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement and aggravated assault for domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say

Latest News

Aldean was recently named ACM Artist of the Decade, and to celebrate, he’ll be headed to 41...
Jason Aldean heads to Phoenix on 2023 Highway Desperado tour
Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for the public's help to identify human...
Mohave County deputies try to identify human remains using personal items found at scene
A woman has died in custody after being transported from Mohave County Adult Detention Facility...
Woman dies in custody during transport from Mohave County detention facility to medical center
Port Director Michael Humphries often shares drug bust statistics on Twitter.
Nearly one million more fentanyl pills seized at Arizona-Mexico border