Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of fans made their way to State Farm Stadium, and millions of people around the U.S. turned on their TV’s for the biggest game in the NFL on Sunday. This year’s Super Bowl featured the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs battling it out in Glendale. Ultimately, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who came up on top, taking the title of Super Bowl LVII champs, winning 38-35.

The Eagles took an early lead in the first quarter, scoring seven points within the first five minutes of the game. However, they couldn’t stay on top for long, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce tying the game 7-7. The action picked up in the second quarter when Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown caught a 45-yard pass putting the score at 14-7. In the final two minutes of the first half, Mahomes was tackled and seen limping off the field with a right ankle injury. A final field goal by the Eagles put the score at 24-14.

Both teams came back strong in the second half with Mahomes back on the field, helping the Chiefs jump ahead of the Eagles 35-27. But the Eagles scored another touchdown, tying the score 35-35 with just three minutes left in the second half.

After a tough battle, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who came on top and took home the Lombardi trophy as the Super Bowl LVII champs.

