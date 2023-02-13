Jason Aldean heads to Phoenix on 2023 Highway Desperado tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jason Aldean is returning on the road for his 2023 Highway Desperado tour, stopping in Phoenix in October.

Joining him will be openers Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver, and tickets will go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. here. There will be VIP Package options available with opportunities to visit the VIP Lounge, a pre-show acoustic performance, Q&A session, VIP gift item, and more.

Aldean was recently named ACM Artist of the Decade, and to celebrate, he’ll be headed to 41 cities across the U.S. starting July 14 in Bethel, New York. The tour will wrap in Tampa on Oct. 28, just after he stops in Phoenix on Oct. 5! Aldean’s most recent album release, “Macon, Georgia,” featured 20 new songs and ten live tracks and landed him a Billboard Music nomination for “Top Country Song.”

Tour Dates:

Fri Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jul 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^

Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Aug 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Aug 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater*

Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+

Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Already On-Sale | ^On-Sale 2/24 | +On-Sale 3/3

Opener Mitchell Tenpenny recently passed the one billion streams threshold, earning his first triple-platinum plaque for break-out single “Drunk Me” and much more. He also won nominations from the ACM and CMT Awards. Corey Kent is inspired by the Eagles, Keith Richards, and other country stars to bring Rock N’ Roll country revival to life.

