Jason Aldean heads to Phoenix on 2023 Highway Desperado tour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jason Aldean is returning on the road for his 2023 Highway Desperado tour, stopping in Phoenix in October.
Joining him will be openers Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver, and tickets will go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. here. There will be VIP Package options available with opportunities to visit the VIP Lounge, a pre-show acoustic performance, Q&A session, VIP gift item, and more.
Aldean was recently named ACM Artist of the Decade, and to celebrate, he’ll be headed to 41 cities across the U.S. starting July 14 in Bethel, New York. The tour will wrap in Tampa on Oct. 28, just after he stops in Phoenix on Oct. 5! Aldean’s most recent album release, “Macon, Georgia,” featured 20 new songs and ten live tracks and landed him a Billboard Music nomination for “Top Country Song.”
Tour Dates:
- Fri Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Sat Jul 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Thu Jul 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^
- Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Fri Aug 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- Sat Aug 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater*
- Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
- Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Fri Sep 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
- Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+
- Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
- Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
*Already On-Sale | ^On-Sale 2/24 | +On-Sale 3/3
Opener Mitchell Tenpenny recently passed the one billion streams threshold, earning his first triple-platinum plaque for break-out single “Drunk Me” and much more. He also won nominations from the ACM and CMT Awards. Corey Kent is inspired by the Eagles, Keith Richards, and other country stars to bring Rock N’ Roll country revival to life.
