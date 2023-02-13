Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

First black-owned wine bar in Arizona temporarily closes after driver rams into building

The crash happened just days after the business opened on Feb. 8 as the first Black-owned bistro and wine bar in Arizona.
By Casey Torres
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chic Chef 77 Bistro and Wine Bar in Tempe on Apache Blvd. is not looking so chic after police say a vehicle crashed into the building around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday. “The drunk driver apparently jumped the curve and hit the patio which knocked away the flower booths and hit the trash can which broke the window,” said Dr. Rarkimm Fields, the co-owner.

Tempe police arrested the driver for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence. So now there’s yellow tape and a boarded-up window instead of people sipping wine on the patio. This happened just days after the business opened on Feb. 8 as the first Black-owned bistro and wine bar in Arizona.

On Feb. 3, Dr. Fields’ wife, Chic Chef Nik Fields, spoke to Good Morning Arizona as they prepared for their grand opening. “We’re just excited for everyone to join us and for everyone to experience Chic Chef 77 and all that it has to offer,” said Nik Fields.

The excitement now turns to frustration. Dr. Fields said the damage would reach six figures and would temporarily close the business. “You struggle with that because the lost opportunity from a revenue standpoint.. You can’t get it back. We missed out. Our employees missed out on a great opportunity,” said Dr. Fields.

He hopes the wine will flow again by the end of next week. Despite the big mess, he’s focusing on the positive. “I’m thankful that no one was here during that time. No one was hurt. This is damage that can be repaired. You know, someone could’ve been injured. Their life could’ve been taken,” said Dr. Fields.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say

Latest News

Tempe wine bar temporarily closed after driver rams into patio
This week has been one of the busiest times for pedicab drivers.
Pedicab business benefits from massive Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open turnout
People said one of the best parts of the WM Phoenix Open is the camaraderie between the fans....
Chiefs and Eagles fans enjoy final days of the WM Phoenix Open
Super Bowl fans enjoy the WM Phoenix Open