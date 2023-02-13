Black History Month
Family devastated after 8-year-old boy killed in hit-in-run in Phoenix

Investigators believe a suspect driving a lifted truck reportedly hit Jerel Glenn, 8, as he stepped onto the sidewalk.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Jason Barry
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released the name of an eight-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a truck on the city’s westside over the weekend.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road after reports of a boy injured in a crash. Emergency crews arrived and rushed the child, identified as Jerel Glenn, to the hospital, where he later died. “It’s hard, especially for me having to tell my kids that their brother is gone,” said Jessica Ervin, Glenn’s mother. “He has five other siblings.”

Investigators believe that a suspect driving a lifted truck was headed north on 67th Avenue when the driver reportedly hit Glenn as he stepped onto the sidewalk; at that point, police say the driver took off. “Special, he’s my special grandson,” said Roderick Ervin. “So smart, he does homework with his older brother. He’s one of greatest grandkids you could ever have.”

Family members are devastated. They can’t understand how someone could run over a child in broad daylight and not pull over. “For somebody to just drive off knowing they did this to a baby is really painful,” said Jessica. “I fear for everybody’s safety with this person.” Arizona’s Family has learned Glenn was a student at nearby Sunset Elementary School. He loved video games, playing sports, and hanging out with his friends.

Phoenix police released a photo of the hit-and-run driver’s vehicle. The suspected truck is a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red color with a chrome strip across the door. No other information related to the crash investigation has been released. Phoenix police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities or Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO.

“No parent should have to bury or cremate their child, and that’s where we are at right now,” said Jessica. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

