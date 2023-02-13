Driver in Paradise Valley seen blasting through red-light, driving over 120mph

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver was caught on surveillance footage allegedly speeding upwards of 120 miles per hour and running a red light in Paradise Valley overnight.

The Paradise Valley Police Department posted the following video to Twitter, asking drivers to be cautious during periods when there is little traffic on the roads and while passing through intersections across the Valley.

Caught RED handed! The driver was recorded on our radar driving in excess of 120mph. Luckily no one was injured during this. Please remain highly alert when driving during light to no traffic hours, especially when traveling through intersections. #gethomesafe #redlight pic.twitter.com/0YF4t9cTXk — Paradise Valley PD (@PVPolice) February 13, 2023

The video shows the car passing quickly through the intersection, the traffic enforcement camera flashing, and the car’s bumper spraying sparks on the ground. Details on whether the driver was identified and cited or arrested were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.