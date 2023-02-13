Busy day in the Arizona skies: Phoenix Sky Harbor expects 180K+ travelers in single day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Records will likely be broken today at Sky Harbor Airport as tens of thousands of people leave the state following Super Bowl 57 and the WM Phoenix Open.

“It looks like we are going to have a record-breaking day,” Heather Shelbrack with Sky Harbor Airport said.

On an average day, 120,000 travelers come in and out of Sky Harbor but Shelbrack expects today’s number to be at least 180,000. She anticipates roughly 1,500 take-offs and landings at the airport, roughly 300 more than a normal day.

“Get here early and check your flight status before you come to the airport,” she added.

The airport recommends getting to the ticketing counter three hours before your flight, being in the TSA line two hours before, and being at your gate one hour before your departure.

“We have been planning for over a year, working with the airlines, the police department, TSA, concessioners, making sure we are well-staffed,” Shelbrack said.

Volunteers are also scattered around the terminals today, helping answer any questions and guiding travelers to their gates.

