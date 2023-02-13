Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Busy day in the Arizona skies: Phoenix Sky Harbor expects 180K+ travelers in single day

© City of Phoenix / Sky Harbor Airport
© City of Phoenix / Sky Harbor Airport
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Records will likely be broken today at Sky Harbor Airport as tens of thousands of people leave the state following Super Bowl 57 and the WM Phoenix Open.

“It looks like we are going to have a record-breaking day,” Heather Shelbrack with Sky Harbor Airport said.

On an average day, 120,000 travelers come in and out of Sky Harbor but Shelbrack expects today’s number to be at least 180,000. She anticipates roughly 1,500 take-offs and landings at the airport, roughly 300 more than a normal day.

“Get here early and check your flight status before you come to the airport,” she added.

The airport recommends getting to the ticketing counter three hours before your flight, being in the TSA line two hours before, and being at your gate one hour before your departure.

“We have been planning for over a year, working with the airlines, the police department, TSA, concessioners, making sure we are well-staffed,” Shelbrack said.

Volunteers are also scattered around the terminals today, helping answer any questions and guiding travelers to their gates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits
.
PD: Man chasing woman with gun, shot and killed by Avondale officers
Tempe wine bar temporarily closed after driver rams into patio
The crash happened just days after the business opened on Feb. 8 as the first Black-owned...
First black-owned wine bar in Arizona temporarily closes after driver rams into building