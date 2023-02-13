Boy identified after being killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash; suspect on the run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released the name of an eight-year-old boy who was hit by a truck on the city’s westside over the weekend.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road after reports of a boy injured in a crash. Emergency crews arrived and rushed the child, identified as Jerel Glenn, to the hospital. Investigators believe that a suspect driving a lifted truck was headed north on 67th Avenue when the driver reportedly hit Glenn as he stepped onto the sidewalk, At that point, police say the driver took off.

The suspected truck is a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red color with a chrome strip across the door. No other information related to the crash investigation has been released. Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to contact the authorities or Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO.

