Warm and breezy Super Bowl ahead, big storm on its way this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good Morning! Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Temperatures are chilly in the 40s and 50s this morning across the area. Look for mainly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 75 degrees, which is five degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix. That will make this the warmest Super Bowl the Valley has hosted out of the four. Another breezy day is in store with gusts reaching 20 mph at times.

Tonight, a storm system moves into the area, in the Valley, rain chances are near 20% Sunday night and 40% on Monday. We’ll start the week with highs in the upper 50s on Monday. A sweeping cold front with another low-pressure system will bring windy and even colder weather likely by Tuesday into Wednesday and freezing temperatures are possible by Thursday morning. Rain totals about a quarter of an inch possible for the Valley.

This colder weather would also be associated with heavy snow in the High Country during that Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe, with a very low snow level by Wednesday. Snow totals look to be 10 inches or more. Highs may not get out of the 20s for higher elevations. Travel will be greatly impacted. Plan ahead.

