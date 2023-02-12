Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Officials: 89 cats rescued from home in ‘one of the worst hoarding cases we’ve seen’

Eighty-nine cats were rescued from a Trumbull County, Ohio, home, officials say.
Eighty-nine cats were rescued from a Trumbull County, Ohio, home, officials say.(Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County)
By Patrick Stout and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio officials said they rescued 89 cats from a hazardous environment after they executed a search warrant on a home in Girard on Friday.

Agents with the Animal Welfare League removed 13 additional cats from the home after 76 cats were removed from the same home earlier.

In a Facebook post, the league said this incident was “one of the worst hoarding cases” they’d ever seen. They also said the 13 additional cats that were removed had been taken into the home by the three owners after the removal of the previous cats.

Officials rescued 89 cats from an Ohio home Friday.
Officials rescued 89 cats from an Ohio home Friday.(Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County)

Officers who responded to the home were reported to be “physically ill, dizzy and coughing from the overwhelming smell of cat urine and feces” while the owners continued to live in the home without heat or electricity.

The Animal Welfare League said the Trumbull County Health Department was notified.

Children Protective Services were also contacted because there was a minor living in the home.

Officials said healthy, unaltered cats that come to league, which is funded by private donations, cost an average of $244 for basic care, vaccinations and additional care.

Based on that average, the Animal Welfare League said this one case costs them over $21,000.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open

Latest News

A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
Taking a look at Glendale's State Farm Stadium just hours before the Super Bowl LVII starts!
LIVE: Super Bowl fans face heavy traffic getting into Glendale
A teen falls 30 feet to her death while hiking the Moab Rim Trail in Utah.
Teen dies in fall from cliff while hiking in Utah