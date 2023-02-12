Black History Month
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-10 in Chandler

The I-10 is closed at Ray Road as officers work to clear the scene and investigate this crash.
The I-10 is closed at Ray Road as officers work to clear the scene and investigate this crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist died after a crash in Chandler on Saturday night. Around 8:20 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car hauler tractor-trailer on the I-10 and Loop 202 interchange.

DPS says the motorcyclist died at the scene, and no other injuries were reported. The I-10 is closed at Ray Road as officers work to clear the scene and investigate this crash. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to take alternate routes. There is no estimated time of reopening.

