Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-10 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist died after a crash in Chandler on Saturday night. Around 8:20 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car hauler tractor-trailer on the I-10 and Loop 202 interchange.

DPS says the motorcyclist died at the scene, and no other injuries were reported. The I-10 is closed at Ray Road as officers work to clear the scene and investigate this crash. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to take alternate routes. There is no estimated time of reopening.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



I-10 eastbound is CLOSED at Ray.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 161.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic #I10 https://t.co/r3ZGorNMZw — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 12, 2023

