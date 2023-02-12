Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dies while in police custody in east Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to reports of a man “acting erratic and breaking windows” near 44th...
Phoenix police responded to reports of a man “acting erratic and breaking windows” near 44th Street and McDowell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being held in Phoenix Police custody overnight on Saturday in east Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a man “acting erratic and breaking windows” near 44th Street and McDowell Road on Saturday around 6 p.m. Officers found the man and detained him, putting him in handcuffs and leg restraints. Phoenix Fire officials took him to a hospital, but on the way, the man became unresponsive and later died.

His name hasn’t been released, and no official cause of death has been identified yet. Phoenix police say the incident will be investigated at administrative and criminal levels.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open

Latest News

Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, and Mecole Hardman's girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, went into...
Baby bonanza: Chiefs’ Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins
Horne said if a school does not have an officer, they can only use that grant to get one.
Arizona Department of Education redirects grant funds to hire armed officers on every campus
A man is dead after being hit by an impaired driver in west Phoenix Saturday night.
Man dies after being hit by impaired driver in west Phoenix, police say
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open