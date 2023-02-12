Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dies after being hit by impaired driver in downtown Phoenix, police say

A man is dead after being hit by an impaired driver in downtown Phoenix Saturday night.
A man is dead after being hit by an impaired driver in downtown Phoenix Saturday night.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in downtown Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police responded to a report that a man had been hit by an SUV around 8:34 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries at the scene, who later died.

Investigators learned that the driver was headed west on McDowell Road when he hit the man who was crossing diagonally across the intersection. The driver was impaired at the scene, police say, and was processed for DUI and then released. The investigation is still underway, and no one involved has yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open

Latest News

Sunday's game will be the fourth time the Super Bowl has come to the Valley.
Reflecting back on 3 previous Super Bowl games in Arizona
A man is dead after a shooting that happened Saturday night in northwest Phoenix.
Man dead after shooting in northwest Phoenix restuarant
Phoenix police officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:45 a.m. near Garfield Street...
Man dead after shooting near downtown Phoenix
A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in Glendale early Sunday morning.
Man dead after early morning hit and run in Glendale