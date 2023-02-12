Man dies after being hit by impaired driver in downtown Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in downtown Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police responded to a report that a man had been hit by an SUV around 8:34 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries at the scene, who later died.

Investigators learned that the driver was headed west on McDowell Road when he hit the man who was crossing diagonally across the intersection. The driver was impaired at the scene, police say, and was processed for DUI and then released. The investigation is still underway, and no one involved has yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.