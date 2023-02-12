Man dead after shooting in northwest Phoenix restuarant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting that happened in northwest Phoenix Saturday night.

Officers responded to a restaurant near Camelback Road and 27th Avenue around 9:52 p.m. about a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

One man was detained at the scene. Investigators learned that the man had allegedly gone into the restaurant, waving a gun around and shooting. The man officers detained was inside the restaurant and shot back at the man, injuring him. No arrests were made. The investigation is still underway.

