Man dead after early morning hit and run in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Glendale early Sunday morning.

Glendale police responded to reports that a person had been hit by a car near 51st and Olive avenues around 5:35 a.m. Officers found a man lying in the street at the scene and he was pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle left the area before officers arrived. 51st Avenue from Olive Avenue to Mountain View Road is closed temporarily for the investigation. No information about the suspect vehicle is available or what led up to the crash.

A man is dead after an early morning hit and run crash in Glendale. (Arizona's Family)

