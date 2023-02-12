Black History Month
Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Super Bowl party performance in Phoenix, ‘my hair stood up’

The rapper was headlining the Coors Light Bird’s Nest concert when he got quite the shock...
The rapper was headlining the Coors Light Bird’s Nest concert when he got quite the shock resulting in a new hair-do.(AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Things got electric for Machine Gun Kelly during his Super Bowl party set in Phoenix on Friday... literally. The 32-year-old rapper was headlining the Coors Light Bird’s Nest concert to a sold-out crowd when he got quite the shock resulting in a new hair-do.

Video from TMZ shows the rapper performing while the audience sings along. As he makes his way down the stage, he dances through a smoke machine when his hair suddenly sticks up. The rapper seems unfazed by the new do, but his spikey hair lasted till the end of the performance.

On Saturday, MGK posted a screenshot of the performance to his Instagram story with the caption, “Yooo” followed by an exploding head emoji, “I got electricuted and my hair stood up.”

It is unclear if MGK was injured during his performance, but according to TMZ, he met up with fiancee Megan Fox after the show, and the two attended Drake’s party.

