LIVE: What Super Bowl fans should know about the traffic getting into Glendale

There's a few special places to know where to park or get dropped off on rideshare for Super Bowl LVII events in the Valley.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a Super day for the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, and with a game this size, there are more folks out on the roads than usual looking for places to park and get dropped off through rideshare services.

Transportation officials in Glendale ask those using rideshare service drop-offs to use one of the two available spots near State Farm Stadium. The first is between 95th and 93rd avenues, and the second spot is right off of 95th Avenue; all drop-off points are just south of Cardinals Way. If you’re driving, you can use Cardinals Way or Maryland Avenue. You can use Glendale Avenue and go south on 91st Avenue to park in the east parking lots. If you’re coming up on Loop 101, you can use Camelback and 91st Avenue.

LIVE: Traffic watch as fans drive to State Farm Stadium

If you’re trying to get to the Super Bowl tailgate in Old Town Scottsdale, Main Street is closed between Scottsdale Road and Brown Avenue, about two blocks. All along Drinkwater Boulevard, parking garages and spots are available to enjoy today’s festivities.

For the WM Phoenix Open, drivers heading down the Loop 101 can exit at Hayden Road, make a right turn, and park. If you’re headed up Loop 101, exit at Frank Lloyd Right, turn right at Bell Road, and make another right turn onto 94th Street. There’s also a shuttle bus leaving Salt River Fields from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. just off Loop 101 at Talking Stick Way.

Arizona Department of Transportation has confirmed no construction-related closures on any Valley freeway this weekend. Drivers are asked to put down their phones, use caution, avoid speeding, and to not drive while under the influence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

