First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday as chilly temps return to Arizona

A winter storm is closing in starting early Monday morning.
By Paul Horton
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On this Super Bowl LVII Sunday, a storm system will begin approaching Arizona. This will bring partly sunny skies and a slight cool-down to about 73 degrees, but at this point, the bigger drop in temperatures and rain chances will hold off until Monday.

For the Valley, rain chances are near 10% Sunday night and 20% on Monday. We’ll start the week with highs in the low 60s Monday. Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day as a colder storm looks likely on Tuesday into Wednesday when highs drop to the upper 50s. Freezing temperatures are possible Thursday morning.

