Chiefs fan from Apache Junction drives to Kansas City for the Super Bowl

By mark poulose
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A lot of Kansas Citians have traveled from KC to Arizona for the Super Bowl, but at least one fan traveled in the other direction.

Karen West, a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan who lives in Apache Junction, decided to get in her van and drive 1,300 miles over three days to watch the Super Bowl in Kansas City.

“Everyone was telling me, ‘Karen, why are you going to Kansas City? The game is here.’ I was like, ‘I know,’” West said. “It’s just so much more fun here for me. It’s like coming home. I could have done the stuff in Phoenix, there’s a lot of stuff going on downtown, but mostly I’m just happy to come home.”

West plans to cheer for a Chiefs win before she hits the road to her next destination. The former Kansas City native spends her winters in Arizona and her summers in Wyoming.

