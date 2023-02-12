Chefs prepare for Players Tailgate outside State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s Super Bowl Sunday and the Players Tailgate is ready to serve hungry guests. Arizona’s Family’s Gibby Parra headed out to talk to some of today’s big chefs. More than 50 NFL players and chefs are participating in the event.

Chef Aaron May is co-hosting the event alongside Chef Bobby Flay. “Food is as big a part of football as anything, I think,” Chef May said. “The barbecue is rolling, the smoke is billowing, and there’s excitement in the air.” This is Chef May’s 8th event this week as part of the ramp-up to today’s game.

Loot N’ Booty Barbecue Pit Master Sterling Smith said the event means a lot, especially as a restaurant that works with Operation BBQ Relief. “They go to disaster sites across the world and give people a fresh meal, a fresh barbecue-cooked meal, not just displaced people but first responders as well,” he said. “Everybody helping everybody out...and the best way to do that is with barbecue.”

Operation BBQ Relief Pit Master Stan Hays said that around 10.6 million people have already been served in times of crisis. “The BBQ family as we call it came together to start the organization,” Hays said. “We have far more people that come out and volunteer today than the BBQ family but they become part of the family when they come out and help us.”

