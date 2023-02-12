Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Chefs prepare for Players Tailgate outside State Farm Stadium

The Players Tailgate outside State Farm Stadium is ready to serve hungry guests before Super...
The Players Tailgate outside State Farm Stadium is ready to serve hungry guests before Super Bowl LVII!(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s Super Bowl Sunday and the Players Tailgate is ready to serve hungry guests. Arizona’s Family’s Gibby Parra headed out to talk to some of today’s big chefs. More than 50 NFL players and chefs are participating in the event.

Chef Aaron May is co-hosting the event alongside Chef Bobby Flay. “Food is as big a part of football as anything, I think,” Chef May said. “The barbecue is rolling, the smoke is billowing, and there’s excitement in the air.” This is Chef May’s 8th event this week as part of the ramp-up to today’s game.

Loot N’ Booty Barbecue Pit Master Sterling Smith said the event means a lot, especially as a restaurant that works with Operation BBQ Relief. “They go to disaster sites across the world and give people a fresh meal, a fresh barbecue-cooked meal, not just displaced people but first responders as well,” he said. “Everybody helping everybody out...and the best way to do that is with barbecue.”

Operation BBQ Relief Pit Master Stan Hays said that around 10.6 million people have already been served in times of crisis. “The BBQ family as we call it came together to start the organization,” Hays said. “We have far more people that come out and volunteer today than the BBQ family but they become part of the family when they come out and help us.”

Gates open up at noon with tickets selling for $875 here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open

Latest News

MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
Machine Gun Kelly shocked during WM Phoenix Open performance in Scottsdale, ‘my hair stood up’
There's a few special places to know where to park or get dropped off on rideshare for Super...
LIVE: What Super Bowl fans should know about the traffic getting into Glendale
Super Bowl LVII brings some closures, extra traffic
Sunday's game will be the fourth time the Super Bowl has come to the Valley.
Reflecting back on 3 previous Super Bowl games in Arizona