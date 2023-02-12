Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Boy dead after hit and run in Phoenix, police looking for suspect

Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he...
Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.(Credit: MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the vehicle involved hit and run death of a young boy on Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a boy and a truck near 67th Avenue and Thomas road. Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say a suspect driving a lifted truck was going northbound on 67th Avenue when the driver reportedly hit the boy as he stepped onto the sidewalk. Police say the suspect drove away and continued to head down 67th Avenue.

The suspected truck is a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red color with a chrome strip across the...
The suspected truck is a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red color with a chrome strip across the door.(Arizona's Family)

Police say the vehicle is a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red color with a chrome strip across the door. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

Latest News

Arizona Department of Education using grants to have armed officers on every campus
A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint on the Tempe campus...
ASU student robbed at gunpoint in Tempe
The I-10 is closed at Ray Road as officers work to clear the scene and investigate this crash.
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-10 in Chandler
Horne said if a school does not have an officer, they can only use that grant to get one.
Arizona Department of Education redirects grant funds to hire armed officers on every campus