Big Game, Big Give charity party attracting hundreds to Paradise Valley

J.J. Watt attended as co-host
Over 100 celebrities and 400 others bought tickets to attend the Big Game, Big Give charity event in Paradise Valley.
By Casey Torres
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The 12th Annual Big Game Big Give charity event took place Saturday night at a 5-acre private estate loaned to The Giving Back Fund by the owner, Dr. Pablo Prichard.

Marc Pollick, the President and Founder of The Giving Back Fund, said 100 celebrities and 400 other people purchased $3,000 tickets to attend the Super Bowl party. He said the non-profit is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The charity event brings in a lot of donations from parties it hosts at the Super Bowl host city’s flashiest homes. “What will stay with you is that you did something meaningful and significant to help others. The charities that will benefit here will truly save lives, and that matters,” said Pollick.

Pollick goes on to say that the highest amount the charity event has raised is $1.6 Million. The home loaned for the party happened to be in the same Paradise Valley neighborhood back in 2015.

During Saturday’s bash, celebrities walked the red carpet.

In attendance was actor Anthony Anderson, who co-hosted the charity event with J.J. Watt. “I have my own foundation, the Anderson Family Foundation,” he said. “We’ve been going strong for five years now. When I make the call, people show up. When I get the call, I have to show up. It’s about giving back to the community and giving back to firefighters and honoring people like Dikembe Mutombo and giving to various charities who need our help.”

NBA Hall-of-Famer, Dikembe Mutombo, received the non-profit’s Extraordinary Philanthropic Achievement award. He, unfortunately, was not able to attend due to health issues.

Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw also attended the party. He performed on the piano his hits “I Don’t Want To Be,” “Chariot,” and “Not Over You,” and on one of them, the home’s owner Dr. Prichard joined in.

Before the night ended, Arizona firefighters offered guests a runway show on a platform built on top of a pool. They were wearing body armor as they walked during a pyro show.

The charity event also honored firefighters and first responders Saturday night.

