Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Baby bonanza: Chiefs’ Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, and Mecole Hardman's girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, went into...
Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, and Mecole Hardman's girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, went into labor early Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allegretti, who has started three games this season, will be available for the Chiefs in the big game. About the same time his wife was giving birth, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, had gone into labor. Hardman went on injured reserve this week and was not available to play in the game.

There are plenty of Eagles on baby watch, too. Starting center Jason Kelce, whose brother Travis is a tight end for Kansas City, and his wife are expecting their third child at any moment. In fact, Kylie Kelce, who is 38 weeks pregnant, has said that her obstetricians would be on hand at State Farm Stadium on Sunday should the baby make a dramatic appearance during the game.

That happened just last year to Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson. After helping Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Lombardi Trophy, Jefferson learned that his wife, Samaria, had gone into labor and was taken out of the stadium on a stretcher. Jefferson bolted from the postgame celebration with his father, former NFL player Shawn Jefferson, and made it to the hospital to meet his son.

The couple appropriately named him Champ.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open

Latest News

With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
Taking a look at Glendale's State Farm Stadium just hours before the Super Bowl LVII starts!
Super Bowl fans face heavy traffic getting into Glendale
Arizona resident travels to KC for Super Bowl
Chiefs fan from Apache Junction drives to Kansas City for the Super Bowl
It's a remix of a fan favorite.
Taco Bell creates the “Big A** Mexican Pizza” only available Super Bowl Sunday in Glendale