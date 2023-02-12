Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

ASU student robbed at gunpoint in Tempe

A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint on the Tempe campus...
A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint on the Tempe campus near University Drive and College Avenue.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed an Arizona State University student at gunpoint on Friday.

A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint at the Tempe campus near University Drive and College Avenue around 8:50 p.m. According to police, the student said two men approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings. The men took the student’s phone, backpack, wallet, and laptop before running north on College Avenue and west on University Drive.

Police say one of the men wore a black and white striped hoodie, a ski mask, and a black and gold backpack, and the other man wore a rainbow-colored hoodie and a ski mask. They also drove a silver Jeep. ASU police advises anyone who sees the suspects to call 911.

A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint on the Tempe campus...
A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint on the Tempe campus near University Drive and College Avenue.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

Latest News

Arizona Department of Education using grants to have armed officers on every campus
Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he...
Boy dead after hit and run in Phoenix, police looking for suspect
The I-10 is closed at Ray Road as officers work to clear the scene and investigate this crash.
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-10 in Chandler
Horne said if a school does not have an officer, they can only use that grant to get one.
Arizona Department of Education redirects grant funds to hire armed officers on every campus