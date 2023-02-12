ASU student robbed at gunpoint in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed an Arizona State University student at gunpoint on Friday.
A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint at the Tempe campus near University Drive and College Avenue around 8:50 p.m. According to police, the student said two men approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings. The men took the student’s phone, backpack, wallet, and laptop before running north on College Avenue and west on University Drive.
Police say one of the men wore a black and white striped hoodie, a ski mask, and a black and gold backpack, and the other man wore a rainbow-colored hoodie and a ski mask. They also drove a silver Jeep. ASU police advises anyone who sees the suspects to call 911.
