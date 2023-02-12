Black History Month
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Buckeye

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Buckeye on Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two motorcycles near the Old U.S. 80 Highway and Enterprise Road in Buckeye. MCSO says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man driving the second motorcycle didn’t need medical treatment.

It is unknown if speed or impairment are factors of the crash. The Old U.S. 80 highway will be closed in both directions from Woods Road to Desert Rose Road while MCSO investigates the crash.

