Warm & breezy, making it a “super” weekend forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good Morning! We made it to the biggest weekend in the Phoenix area! Temperatures are chilly in the 40s and 50s this morning, but later this afternoon, look for cloudy skies breaking up by this afternoon with a high of 75 degrees, 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Another windy day is in store with gusts reaching 20 mph at times that will taper off by this evening.

By Super Bowl Sunday, a storm system will begin approaching Arizona. This will bring partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s once again. As far as any rain on the parade, at this point, rain chances and a big drop in temperatures hold off until Monday.

For the Valley, rain chances are near 20% Sunday night and 30% on Monday. We’ll start the week with highs in the low 60s Monday. A sweeping cold front with another low-pressure system will bring windy and even colder weather likely by Tuesday into Wednesday, when highs drop into the 50s. Freezing temperatures are possible by Thursday morning.

This colder weather would also be associated with heavy snow in the High Country during that Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe, with a very low snow level by Wednesday. Snow totals look to be 10 inches or more. Highs may not get out of the 20s for higher elevations.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.