Tillman scholars selected as honorary Super Bowl coin toss captains

J.J. Watt surprised the Pat Tillman Scholars with the news that they will be on the field for the coin toss as the four honorary captains of the Super Bowl.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This year’s Super Bowl will be extra special for a group of Pat Tillman scholars. Not only are they going to the big game, but they will also be honored in a very special way. These Tillman scholars, HyeJung Park, Dave Prakas, Robert Ham, and Fabersha Flynt, will be the honorary captains during the coin toss just before kickoff.

Newly retired Arizona Cardinal, J.J. Watt, surprised the four on a zoom call to tell them the news. “Before the game we do this little coin toss you know heads or tails. Well all four of you are going to be standing there for the coin toss because you all are the four honorary captains for the Super Bowl,” Watt said in the call.

Pat Tillman played football for Arizona State University and the Arizona Cardinals before losing his life in 2004 in Afghanistan. The Pat Tillman Foundation continues to carry Tillman’s legacy. The foundation helps military families through scholarships.

These scholars had no idea they were chosen to be the Super Bowl’s honorary captains for the coin toss. “It is going to be a very humbling moment. No pressure,” said Flynt. “It was the thrill of a life time to hear that and from J.J. Watt added to it so it’s a special time,” said Ham. “It took me a second to process all that but it’s very exciting,” said Prakash. “Incredible news, if you see my face in the zoom call I was starstruck. We are really excited to be there and hopefully do a good job representing the foundation,” Park said.

The scholars will also have a video played at State Farm Stadium on Sunday before kickoff detailing their lives and ties to the military.

