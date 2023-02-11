Black History Month
Storms holding off until after Super Bowl in Arizona

7-day weather forecast for Saturday, Feb. 11.
7-day weather forecast for Saturday, Feb. 11.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open weekend, everyone! It has been such a nice week, and we are also in store for a very nice weekend.

The main bother has been the wind which will continue into Sunday with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Luckily the two storms we are tracking are holding off until after the Super Bowl. By late Sunday, a low-pressure system will drift our way Sunday night into Monday, bringing some significant changes. We will go from 76 degrees Sunday to only 59 Monday. Rain chances pick up across the Valley, and a couple of inches could fall in northern and eastern Arizona. A steep cold front associated with the second system will drop temperatures even further to 56 degrees by Wednesday.

So here is the breakdown. Storm one arrives Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing Valley rain, mountain snow, and cooler temperatures. The second storm will move in fast Tuesday, dropping temps even more by Wednesday, getting higher snow accumulation levels to the mountains and wind. We could even see snow levels drop to 2,000 feet, possibly reaching the Valley floor. We will keep a close eye out for both. In the meantime, enjoy the nice 70-degree weather!

Breezy weekend for metro Phoenix