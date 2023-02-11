Black History Month
Reflecting back on 3 previous Super Bowl games in Arizona

Sunday's game will be the fourth time the Super Bowl has come to the Valley.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sunday won’t be the first time Arizona hosts a Super Bowl! It’ll actually be the fourth time we’ve watched a game here in state 48!

Arizona first hosted a Super Bowl game in 1996, when the Pittsburgh Steelers went up against the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. That was for Super Bowl 30, and the Cowboys took the win after Diana Ross dazzled during the halftime show. She left the stadium in style — in a helicopter that landed on stage in the middle of the stadium!

Fast forwarding 12 years to 2008, the Super Bowl came back to the Valley, a few years after State Farm Stadium opened in Glendale for Super Bowl 42. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots took on Eli Manning and the New York Giants. The Pats were heavy favorites in the game but left the stadium defeated by the Giants after an upset. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played the Halftime Show.

The most recent time was in 2015, with downtown Phoenix lighting up with “Super Bowl Central.” The then University of Phoenix Stadium hosted Super Bowl 49. Tom Brady and the Patriots were back in the Valley, this time taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in a game that many of us remember for Seattle’s critical error of throwing the ball instead of running it in for a game-winning touchdown. The play ended with an interception, and the Patriots took the win. Katy Perry performed the halftime show featuring a guest appearance by Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. Of course, the rogue left shark took the limelight.

