Pennsylvania coroner announces death of Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Go Eagles!’

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (KCTV) - Even the coroner’s office isn’t immune to Super Bowl trash talk.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensics Center releases a regular daily report on various local deaths. On Friday, the office included a curious entry on its list:

“Kansas City Chiefs - Various Age Ranges; Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Pronouncement will be completed by the Philadelphia Eagles upon completion of the Superbowl! Go Eagles!”

No Kansas City area coroners have released any such declarations.

