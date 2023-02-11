Black History Month
Out-of-state Super Bowl fans flock to the WM Phoenix Open

Gabe Cooper, the owner of Noggin Boss, says they were dominating sales at day two of the WM Phoenix Open.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tons of Eagles and Chiefs fans were in the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday. Many are in good spirits, thinking their team is the one to beat. Arizona’s Family spoke to some Eagles and Chiefs fans who say they’re here in town to watch the game, not even realizing they could hit the Open while they’re here.

Needless to say, they’re glad they came. “Been a Chiefs fan all my life; good to see them finally do well. They’ve got a good team, well-coached team. They’re gonna do well. I got friends from out of town; we are all hooking up; it’s great. I like the camaraderie on the team,” said Chiefs superfan Todd McMahan.

An Eagles fan, Tim Walsh, said the game brought him to Arizona. “The Super Bowl, baby! I’m an underdog team, you know? I think the Eagles have a good chance of winning, but like we do in Philly, we fly Eagles fly! Let’s go! It’s gonna be a great game, I’m excited for it, and whoever wins Sunday, I’m excited for them,” he said.

It’s important to note everyone Arizona’s Family has seen cheering on their team has been super friendly and kind to those supporting the opposing team.

