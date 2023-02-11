Black History Month
Man dead after morning shooting near downtown Phoenix

A man is dead after being shot in downtown Phoenix Saturday morning.
A man is dead after being shot in downtown Phoenix Saturday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was shot Saturday morning west of downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting around 10:45 a.m. near Garfield Street and 15th Avenue. A man was found with several gunshots and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been located, and no details about what lead up to the shooting are available yet. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is in progress.

