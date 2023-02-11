Man dead after morning shooting near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was shot Saturday morning west of downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting around 10:45 a.m. near Garfield Street and 15th Avenue. A man was found with several gunshots and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been located, and no details about what lead up to the shooting are available yet. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.