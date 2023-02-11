Black History Month
Glendale homeowners looking to get extra cash through rentals, parking for Super Bowl

Some west Valley homeowners are considering renting out their driveways, homes, and campers as thousands head to Glendale for the Super Bowl.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the Super Bowl just a few days away, some people living near State Farm Stadium are looking for unique ways to make some extra dough. Homeowners in one Glendale neighborhood told Arizona’s Family they’re gearing up to rent their homes, or even driveways, for Super Bowl fans.

If you’re looking for a place to stay near the stadium, some residents are already putting their homes up on Airbnb and Vrbo. One woman says she rented her camper right in front of her home for extra cash. But how much are they charging per night? Some homes are going for a whopping $2,000 to $5,000 a night.

Another way people are making money is by renting out their driveways. Parking near State Farm Stadium will cost you anywhere from $125 to $360 for a bus or limo. But some homeowners say they’re considering renting their driveway if they see fans struggling to find parking. “We talked about it. We’re still in between, but different people are asking between $250 to $300 to rent a space out. I thought it was like 75 bucks so if they let me valet park, I can park 14 cars in there,” one man said.

General fan parking at State Farm Stadium is currently on sale, and lots will open up at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Tailgaiting and overnight parking isn’t allowed. However, you could score a parking spot if you’re friendly with any neighbors near the stadium.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

