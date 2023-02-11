Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix resume operations after being shut down by leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fuel pipeline that delivers gasoline and diesel from Los Angeles to Vegas and Phoenix resumed operations on Saturday after being previously shut down by a leak. According to pipeline operator Kinder Morgan, the source of the leak was isolated within its Watson Station in Long Beach, California, and the facility began to deliver fuel by Saturday afternoon. The amount and cause of the leak were under investigation, said Kinder Morgan communications manager Katherine Hill.

Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its CALNEV and SFPP West pipelines were shut down while the Houston-based pipeline operator worked to resolve the issue. On Friday, officials said they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.

“There are no injuries or fire reported as a result of this incident,” said a company statement provided by Katherine Hill, communications manager for the publicly traded company. It did not say how much fuel leaked or when service would be restored. Hill did not immediately respond to emails and telephone messages seeking more information. “The appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified, and an investigation into the cause and quantity of the release will be conducted,” the statement said. “We are working closely with our customers on potential impacts.”

In Las Vegas, officials were “monitoring the situation, believe we have adequate supply, and do not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability,” according to a statement from Clark County spokesperson Erik Pappa.

The county said the pipeline provides fuel storage facilities in Southern Nevada with unleaded and diesel fuel. Another pipeline operated by UNEV Pipeline LLC serves the Las Vegas area from northern Utah. The Kinder Morgan website says its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline transports gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel from Los Angeles refineries and marine terminals through parallel 14-inch and 8-inch diameter pipelines to Barstow, California, and the Las Vegas area.

Airports it serves include Nellis Air Force Base and Harry Reid International in Las Vegas and Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert, the company said. Kinder Morgan’s SFPP West pipeline runs approximately 515 miles to transport petroleum products from the Los Angeles area to Colton and Imperial, California, and east to Phoenix.

