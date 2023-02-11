Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says

A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why the team made the tough decision to euthanize her.(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By Samantha McGranahan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Virginia says a dog has died after it was found abandoned last month.

Richmond Animal Care and Control announced that a dog named Magnolia was put down this week due to declining health.

Magnolia gained attention late last month after WWBT reported that a man found her abandoned and starving with her a 5-month-old puppy.

The team at the shelter said they could barely feel a pulse when they took her into care.

According to the shelter, Magnolia developed pneumonia, and her quality of life quickly changed. Test results revealed she had toxoplasmosis, an illness that results from an infection with a common parasite found in cat feces and contaminated food.

The infection caused Magnolia to have muscle loss and esophagus and stomach issues, the team said. Her body could no longer withstand treatments and rescuers said they made the tough decision to euthanize her.

“Magnolia deserved better, and we wish we could have saved her,” representatives with Richmond Animal Care and Control said.

The team thanked the staff at Virginia Veterinary Centers for trying their hardest to save Magnolia until the very end.

The shelter said Magnolia’s puppy, Margo, is doing well and is expected to be available for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

Latest News

The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Super Bowl honors Pat Tillman scholars
A Tucson police officer was seriously injured in this crash near Stone and Glenn early Thursday...
UPDATE: Tucson police officer hit by vehicle loses leg, faces long recovery
Former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified