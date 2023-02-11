5 places for people who want to avoid Super Bowl events

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Super Bowl is a big event for Valley and a big thing for many people. However, if you’re like me, where sports are not your thing, and big crowds give you anxiety, here are a few places on my list of places to (eventually) go to in Arizona. I haven’t been to most of these places, but I’ve always been interested, and I’ll tell you why.

Grand Canyon National Park

I’ve never been to the Grand Canyon in my 17 years of living in Arizona. I hear great things about it. The serene sky filled with stars, the winds howling people to sleep, the almost surreal scenery during sunrise and sunset, as if what you’re seeing can’t be a real place that exists, but it does and it’s in Arizona.

Distance: About 230 miles from Phoenix

Size: 1,904 square miles

Established: Feb 26, 1919

2021 Visitors: 4,532,677

Along the Kaibab Plateau-North Rim Parkway in Arizona - Hikers enjoy the shade along the Kaibab trail in Grand Canyon National Park. (Federal Highway Administration)

Williams

This small city west of Flagstaff is located on old Route 66 and is known as the gateway to the Grand Canyon. This notion is further realized by the fact that there is an actual train that travels between Willaims and the canyon. Look, do you want to experience something that seems basically like a real-world theme park where the buildings aren’t a façade? Williams seems like the place, and I definitely want to go one day.

Distance: About 175 miles from Phoenix

Size: About 44 square miles

Established: 1881, but incorporated July 9, 1901

Population: 3,267 (2021)

Arizona's Family viewer Anne Kimmerle Vandegrift shared this beautiful photo of the Buddhist temple surrounded by sunflowers and trees in Williams, Arizona. ((Source: Anne Kimmerle Vandegrift/Arizona's Weather Authority Facebook))

Bisbee

The first time I heard about Bisbee was nearly 15 years ago when I used to work in the reprographics industry. A co-worker at the time said it is basically a small city of artists and the buildings are well-preserved early 20th-century architecture. Personally, I like walking around old buildings. There’s something charming about a brick building.

Distance: About 210 miles from Phoenix

Size: 5.18 square miles

Established: 1880 as a mining town, but incorporated Jan. 9, 1902

Population: 4,911 (2021)

Bisbee's Main Street at night. (Courtesy of the Discover Bisbee)

Jerome

Jerome is another city founded as a mining town and almost became a ghost town after the mine shut down in 1952, according to the city’s Chamber of Commerce website. However, the city seems to lean into the ghost town appeal, which is why there are some ghost-themed hotels, shops and museums. I want to stay overnight at an allegedly haunted hotel. I think it would be fun.

Distance: About 110 miles from Phoenix

Size: 0.79 square miles

Established: Incorporated March 8, 1898

Population: 467 (2021)

More than 1 million people a year visit the small Arizona town of Jerome. (Arizona's Family)

Flagstaff

Flagstaff is the go-to location for skiing, I hear. It was one of the first places I visited when I moved to Arizona, though I was only there for a few hours with some friends from back home. It was my first experience learning that there are mountain cities in Arizona and they’re not all sand and desert. If you’re interested in skiing, Arizona Snowbowl is currently open for the winter season. For astronomy enthusiasts, Flagstaff is also home to the Lowell Observatory.

Distance: About 144 miles from Phoenix

Size: 66 square miles

Established: Settled in 1876, incorporated in 1928

Population: 76,989(2021)

Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.