180K blue fentanyl pills confiscated at border in Douglas

DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials say around 180,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV as it tried to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Wednesday.

An official with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Douglas says the driver, a 34-year-old Mexican national, attempted to smuggle 45 pounds of blue-colored fentanyl pills. Officials found 185 packages of opioids under the interior floor of the vehicle.

Douglas Area Port Director, Martin Gomez, said, “Continued layered enforcement actions and our entire team’s joint efforts are key to fulfilling our mission of protecting the homeland. Our officers are keeping deadly drugs off our streets.”

The smuggler was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.