Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

WWE’s ‘The Undertaker’ to host one-man show on Las Vegas Strip

World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker is greeted by fans during a match of the...
World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker is greeted by fans during a match of the "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)(Amr Nabil | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend, “The Undertaker,” is set to host a one-man show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Mark Calaway, who wrestles under the stage name of “The Undertaker,” will host a one-night only engagement of his “1 deadMAN SHOW” at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan on Friday, March 24.

According to the release, the “1 deadMAN SHOW” will feature the iconic wrestler in an “intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe guests in attendance.”

The Cosmopolitan advises that the “1 deadMAN SHOW” will follow a “cell phone free” policy that will utilize phone locked devices for those in attendance.

The release notes that the show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston and San Antonio since debuting last summer.

The Cosmopolitan says tickets to the show go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Presales begin Monday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The property says that a limited number of VIP tickets with premier seating and a meet-and-greet with “The Undertaker” will be available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

Latest News

Charles Fazzino has been commissioned by the NFL for over 20 years to create official...
Commemorative artist’s 22nd Super Bowl creating fantastic works
It's a remix of a fan favorite.
Taco Bell introduces the “Big A** Mexican Pizza” and only available in Glendale on Super Bowl Sunday
Check out the many events happening in the Phoenix area ahead of the Super Bowl!
Events to check out in the Phoenix area before and after the Super Bowl
Chicago, celebrating 55 years of performing, is coming to Phoenix this August.
Chicago’s summer tour is bound for Phoenix in August
Phoenix Pride's Rainbows Festival has announced its performers and dates for this year's 20th...
Phoenix Pride’s Rainbow Festival to be celebrated April 1, 2