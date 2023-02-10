A windy Saturday, looking “Super” on Sunday!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve made it Super Bowl and Phoenix Open Weekend! And it looks like Mother Nature has saved the best for the biggest weekend here in the Valley in years. High pressure has been building over the past few days, bringing us a slow warm-up but very breezy conditions. That makes it tough to make par up at the TPC-Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open!

Wind gusts this Friday has been just under 30mph in Deer Valley and 26 mph at nearby Scottsdale Airport. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Lots of clouds to start Saturday morning and then become partly cloudy with another breezy morning. Highs should top the mid-70s across the Valley, with east winds still blowing at times, calming in the late afternoon. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 40s with considerable cloudiness.

Tough to make par for the final rounds of the WM Phoenix Open!

For the final round of the WM Phoenix Open and the Super Bowl, look for partly sunny skies and a high of around 72 degrees. That would make it the warmest kick-off temperature for the four big games the Valley has hosted since 1996. Our weather pattern will change from Sunday night into Monday morning with an approaching low-pressure system. This will bring a noticeable temperature drop and a slight rain chance. We think the low has slowed enough to get the chance of rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning, with totals of less than a tenth of an inch.

Another set of models brings a bit more rain to the foothills and upslope areas north and east of the Valley. So precipitation amounts are certainly not in agreement at this point. A sweeping cold front with another low-pressure system will bring windy and even cooler weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of showers. Much cooler temperatures with the possibility of freezing temperatures again by Thursday morning. This colder weather would also be associated with heavy snow in the High Country during that Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe, with a very low snow level by Wednesday. Highs may not get out of the 20s for higher elevations.

