What’s it worth? Sports memorabilia industry could hit $35 billion this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From a one-of-a-kind helmet to autographed footballs and jerseys, there’s a growing market for sports memorabilia. “It’s been really amazing in the 35 years that we’ve been in this business to watch the growth in sports memorabilia,” said David Hunt of Hunt Auctions. “It’s really outpaced almost every major index, whether it be real estate or financial markets.”

According to a recent Market Decipher report, the sports memorabilia and trading card industry will reach $35 billion this year and could soar to nearly $230 billion by 2032. “With the cards, it’s just been amazing to see how almost a renaissance has occurred caused by a pandemic,” Hunt said. “People are going back in their closets, looking at cards from when they were kids and now collecting cards again.” Collectors are finding a wide range of values, even for cards that may look similar. “There are so many different variations and so many different companies. You can have one card from one player that might have 50 different variants for that one year. So one of those 50 might be worth $10,000, where the rest of them are $25.”

During our interview, On Your Side asked Hunt to appraise an autographed Larry Brown jersey. “The first thing you want to look at is that it is from a reputable company who did represent a lot of the players, so that obviously helps,” Hunt said. “You can have things be worth a certain amount of money in a moment in a time when a player does something special, for instance play in the Super Bowl with the Cowboys. But then after time passes, if he doesn’t end up being in the Hall of Fame, it’s not that it goes down in value but it might not be quite as valuable as it was. Something like this, I’d probably expect to be in that $100 range.” Hunt Auctions will be conducting free appraisals for sports memorabilia at their location in the convention center during the Super Bowl Experience hours.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.