Warm weather for Super Bowl weekend in Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Feb. 10
7-Day Forecast for Feb. 10(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Temperatures are chilly in the 40s this morning across the Valley. Look for clear skies with abundant sunshine but another round of wind today. Valley communities will warm to about 72 degrees this afternoon.

Strong high pressure over our region is driving a pressure gradient that brings easterly and northeasterly winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour today to the Valley. Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour are possible, which we saw yesterday as well.

The winds return Saturday morning, but should taper off by the afternoon hours. Saturday will feature more cloud cover and less sunshine, but will likely still be our warmest day this week with a high of 75 degrees. That’s five degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

By Sunday, a storm system will begin approaching Arizona. This will bring partly sunny skies and a slight cool-down to about 73 degrees, but at this point, the bigger drop in temperatures and rain chances hold off until Monday. For the Valley, rain chances are near 10 percent Sunday night and 20 percent Monday.

We’ll start the week with highs in the low 60s Monday. A colder storm looks likely by Tuesday into Wednesday, when highs drop to the upper 50s by Wednesday, and freezing temperatures are possible by Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

