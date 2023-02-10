Black History Month
Taco Bell introduces the “Big A** Mexican Pizza” and only available in Glendale on Super Bowl Sunday

It's a remix of a fan favorite.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After Taco Bell brought back its Mexican Pizza last year, the restaurant chain is giving it a big upgrade for the biggest game of the year.

The fast food chain calls it the “Big A** Mexican Pizza” and will be four times as big as the regular Mexican Pizza. The massive pie will have all the same ingredients as the regular one: beans, seasoned beef, tomato sauce, and three kinds of cheese between tortilla shells. It’ll be a pizza that can’t be topped.

Foodies hoping to take a bite out of the restaurant’s newest creation will only be available in Glendale and on Super Bowl Sunday. You’ll also need to sign up for the Taco Bell rewards program.

Sounds cheesy, but the biggest fans will get the massive pizza in a custom Taco Bell swag kit loaded with crispy chicken wings, Taco Party Packs, Nachos Party Pack, cinnamon twists, Hot Sauce, and the new Starry™ lemon-lime flavored soda. But for many looking for a slice of the action, they’ll be on the sidelines as those getting this limited edition mega-meal were preselected in a surprise offer from the Taco Bell app last month.

Taco Bell will unveil the Big A** Mexican Pizza for the first time on Friday at an invite-only pop-up bash in Scottsdale.

For Mexican Pizza fans across the U.S., this weekend, Taco Bell will give away a regular Mexican Pizza on orders of more than $20 through the Taco Bell mobile app on Saturday and Sunday. Delivery orders only.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

