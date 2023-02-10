Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Spectators witnessed a little more than just golf at the WM Phoenix Open’s most infamous hole on Friday. A streaker made his way onto the green, and plenty of people filmed the man, who was barely covered up. Scottsdale police say 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell jumped from the 16th hole bleachers and ran through the player access tunnels before making it to the green of the 17th hole.

One fan’s video shows McConnell going up to the flag, where he started dancing and spinning around, all while hyping up the crowd. The crowd seemed to love it and was cheering him on. All of a sudden, a security guard attempts to rush up and grab him, but he jukes out the guard and sprints off. Another video from fans shows McConnell belly-flopping into the water at the 18th hole. Scottsdale police say McConnell swam to the water hazard but ignored police when they told him to get out. He eventually swam to the 18th hole and was arrested. He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order from law enforcement.

It’s not the first time a streaker has gone onto the green at the Open. In 2018, Adam Stalmach, who was only donning his birthday suit, sprinted onto the 17th hole. Stalmach said he and a friend were talking about streaking when he decided to take matters into his own hands. He stripped down and danced naked on the green before getting arrested by police. He spent five days in jail, lost his job and had to pay a fine, but said it was worth it.

