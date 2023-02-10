Sisters surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young Valley sisters just got the surprise of a lifetime: two free tickets to Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale! And to make even more surreal, they received them directly from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself.

The NFL and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee partnered to award a local organization with a $200,000 grant. This year, they chose to donate to The Be Kind People Project, which encourages everyone to be respectful, responsible and kind while putting a smile on people’s faces. On top of that, two of their crew members were surprised with two tickets to the big game.

“What we’d like to do, as the NFL and Cardinals, we’d like to invite you to come to the Super Bowl as our guests,” Commissioner Goodell said to Courtney and Takela King during the presentation.

“So happy right now ... super exited,” the sisters said. “We just came here to represent Be Kind and do our thing on stage, so it was really an awesome surprise.”

The King sisters stepped up to take care of their nine siblings after their parents died. They told Arizona’s Family they had no idea this was going to happen, and that they were simply there to support the organization they work for. When asked what they’re most excited about on Super Bowl Sunday, they both said seeing Rihanna’s halftime performance.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.