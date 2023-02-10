Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sisters surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young Valley sisters just got the surprise of a lifetime: two free tickets to Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale! And to make even more surreal, they received them directly from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself.

The NFL and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee partnered to award a local organization with a $200,000 grant. This year, they chose to donate to The Be Kind People Project, which encourages everyone to be respectful, responsible and kind while putting a smile on people’s faces. On top of that, two of their crew members were surprised with two tickets to the big game.

“What we’d like to do, as the NFL and Cardinals, we’d like to invite you to come to the Super Bowl as our guests,” Commissioner Goodell said to Courtney and Takela King during the presentation.

“So happy right now ... super exited,” the sisters said. “We just came here to represent Be Kind and do our thing on stage, so it was really an awesome surprise.”

The King sisters stepped up to take care of their nine siblings after their parents died. They told Arizona’s Family they had no idea this was going to happen, and that they were simply there to support the organization they work for. When asked what they’re most excited about on Super Bowl Sunday, they both said seeing Rihanna’s halftime performance.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

Latest News

Valley sisters receive free tickets to Super Bowl LVII
Mesa native Troy Kotsur will perform the National Anthem using sign language during Super Bowl...
Mesa native Troy Kotsur prepares to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl
Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl
NFL helping with project to repair homes in Glendale