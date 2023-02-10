Shooter faces murder charge after killing man he claims was stealing from his truck in Maryvale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing multiple charges because he shot and killed an unarmed man who he claims was trying to steal from his truck in Maryvale on Wednesday, according to court documents. Police say 20-year-old Israel Antonio Velazquez was inside his home near 69th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:45 a.m. when he got a notification on his phone that 25-year-old Juan Jaquez was walking up to his Chevrolet Silverado. Velazquez grabbed his shotgun and went outside. According to court documents, surveillance video shows Jaquez walking on the sidewalk and using the light on his camera phone to look inside cars on the street.

Velazquez later told police Jaquez was in the front passenger seat and rummaging through items. Surveillance cameras didn’t get a good look because they were blocked by other parked cars. Velazquez said Jaquez was armed with a gun and lunged at him, so he shot him once in the head. But police said there was no gun, and surveillance video doesn’t show Jaquez lunging. Jaquez died at the scene.

After the shooting, court paperwork said Velazquez picked up the shotgun shell and went back inside. He then drove off in his truck. Police said nobody at the house called 911, and it wasn’t until a neighbor saw the body 45 minutes later that they called the police. Family members called Velazquez, and he later returned home and was arrested. Police said he was a convicted felon and isn’t allowed to own a gun. He was booked in jail on felony charges of murder, possessing a weapon by a prohibited possessor and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $1 million.

