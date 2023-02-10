Scottsdale man pleads guilty in $23 million music royalty scheme

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale man pleaded guilty last week to various charges stemming from a multi-million dollar music royalty scheme.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Jose Teran was indicted on Nov. 16, 2021 on allegations of conspiring with another man to monetize music on YouTube that he didn’t have the proper rights to. According to prosecutors, Teran created a company known as Mediamuv LLC to purposely make false ownership claims over music recordings. In all, he made claims using over 50,000 tracks which reportedly helped him obtain a total of $23.4 million.

Most of those tracks were by popular Latin artists including Daddy Yankee, Julio Iglesias, Anuel AA, Prince Royce, and Don Omar, according to Billboard, who first detailed an investigation into the scheme. The entertainment outlet called it one of the largest royalty scams in history. Records obtained by Billboard say they purchased a house in north Phoenix, managed six bank accounts and had luxury vehicles.

Teran faces up to five years in prison for the Conspiracy conviction, up to 20 years for the wire fraud conviction, and up to 10 years for the money laundering conviction.

