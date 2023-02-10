Black History Month
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain

(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a hiker found a skull and remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago.

According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said the skull showed signs of possible trauma, which led homicide detectives to take over the investigation. Ultimately, the remains were turned to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center for further inspection. In the update, detectives also released photos of the victim’s clothing: a dark blue sweatshirt, jeans, a plaid dress shirt, Converse shoes and a set of car keys. He is described as a White or Hispanic man in his twenties and was five feet eight inches tall.

Now detectives are hoping that a composite sketch can help identify the victim. Anyone with tips is asked to contact Silent Witness or call (602) 262-6141.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

